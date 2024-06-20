Kandhamal jackfruit chips in Odisha makes national debut

PHULBANI: Jackfruit chips, produced by self-help groups (SHGs) comprising tribal women of Kandhamal district have become popular both within and outside the state.

Recently, a Tamil Nadu-based company placed an order for four quintal of the chips. Kandhamal collector, Ashish Ishwar Patil, said the chips, branded as ‘Kandhamal Jackfruit Chips’, will now be sent in bulk to markets in other states. The chips, known for their superior quality and taste, will be attractively packaged to enhance their appeal. The first batch of the consignment order to Tamil Nadu was dispatched on June 13.

Project administrator of Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Phubani Debjani Bhuyan said the tribal self-help group (SHG) comprising women of 15 villages in three blocks- Phulbani, Phringia and Khajuripada - are involved in making the chips after they were trained for the purpose. “We are planning to enhance the product’s supply to other states. The chips are being sold for Rs 220 to Rs 250 per kg,” she said.

A significant amount of jackfruit grown in the district was wasted before a jackfruit processing unit was constructed at Panga Uppar Sahi in Phringia block and a centre of excellence in Phulbani last year. The initiatives has enabled numerous tribal women earn a livelihood by creating value-added products from jackfruit.

Project manager of ITDA, Phulbani P Murali Mohan said the self-help group members were imparted training on making jackfruit chips by an expert from Karnataka. “Although they learnt to make several items, they are currently concentrating on producing jackfruit chips mainly due to their high demand during monsoon,” he said.

The process of making chips from jackfruit involves gathering the fruits from forests and farmers. The bulbs are removed, dried and then fried .The result is rewarding - a jackfruit can produce anywhere between 250 gram and 1 kg of tasty chips.