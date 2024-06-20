Odisha to conduct genome sequencing of diphtheria positive samples

BHUBANESWAR: Amid commencement of a special vaccination drive in Rayagada district following diphtheria outbreak, Odisha government has decided to conduct genome sequencing of samples to ascertain emergence of any new variant and reasons behind the transmission among vaccinated children.

So far, five children have reportedly died due to diphtheria in Manushpadar village of Kashipur block. The bacterial infection has spread to bordering areas in Koraput and Kalahandi districts from where swab samples from five suspected cases have been sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) for testing.

Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said genome sequencing of the positive samples will be conducted to know about the bacteria variant and whether any new variant has emerged.

“Since some vaccinated children also fell to the disease, we are planning genome sequencing to know if the old strain is in circulation or a new variant has emerged. RMRC also has been asked to conduct antibody tests in the affected areas to know the effectiveness of the vaccines,” he said.