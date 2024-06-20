Odisha

Senior BJP leader Surama Padhy elected unopposed Speaker of Odisha Assembly

Padhy is the second woman to become Speaker of Odisha Assembly after Pramila Mallick of BJD.
Bhubaneswar - BJP MLA Surama Padhy, submits her nomination papers for the post of Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar In in the presence of CM Mohan Majhi, Dy CMs and party MLAs.
BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader Surama Padhy was on Thursday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly.

Padhy, a two-time MLA elected from the Ranpur assembly segment in Nayagarh district was the lone candidate for the post. She was elected unopposed as there was no other candidate in the fray.

Pro-tem Speaker Rananda Pratap Swain announced her election and handed over the charge to her in the special session of the Assembly.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers - KV Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and other members of the House greeted the new Speaker.

Padhy is the second woman to become Speaker of Odisha Assembly after Pramila Mallick of BJD.

The ruling BJP has 78 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

