BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and Ranpur MLA Surama Padhy is all set to be the Speaker of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Odisha.

Though election to the post is scheduled on Thursday, Padhy will be elected unopposed with neither the BJD nor the Congress pitching its candidate on Wednesday, the last date for filing of nominations.

Sixty-three-year-old Padhy will be the second woman to occupy the Speaker’s post and succeed BJD’s Pramila Mallik who had created history by becoming the first woman Speaker of Odisha Assembly in September 2023. She too was elected unopposed.

On Wednesday, Padhy filed her nomination papers in presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, other members of the Cabinet and BJP MLAs. No BJD or Congress MLA was present when Padhy filed her papers.