VIMSAR study reveals low use of mosquito nets in Odisha's Burla

The findings of the study were recently published in the international medical sciences journal, Cureus of Springer Nature Group. The group of doctors of VIMSAR, who conducted the study comprised Dr Sanjeeb K Mishra, Dr Gourahari Pradhan, Dr Soumya R Patra, Dr Ashok K Panigrahi and Dr Subrat K Pradhan. This cross-sectional study covered 516 households with 2,541 individuals and 1,165 LLINs.

While, the household-level coverage was found to be 94.2 per cent, the regular utilisation was 45.74 per cent. One of the researchers, Dr Mishra said, “Out of the many strategies to prevent vector-borne diseases, as per WHO recommendation is widespread implementation of insecticidal nets (ITNs). The long-lasting insecticidal net (LLIN) is an advanced ITN that demonstrates sufficient entomological efficacy in a laboratory setting. The use of LLINs is stated to be highly accepted by the community at large and has contributed to the drastic decline of malaria cases in the country.”

He further said, “Odisha has made significant progress in controlling malaria with a 90 per cent reduction in the number of cases over the last five years due to targeted interventions. The rate of reduction of vector-borne disease between 2018 and 2019 was 40 per cent against the national average of 17 per cent during the same period. Due to rapid reduction in the positivity rate, WHO mentioned Odisha model as a best practice in its World Malaria Report of 2020. This was made possible due to integrated interventions like the state-led programme called Durgama Anchlare Malaria Nirakarana (DAMaN).

Around 2.8 crore people were protected from malaria with distribution of 1.57 crore LLINs under DAMaN. While studies on LLIN coverage and its ownership in Odisha are scarce, this study is one of the few to provide such estimates and also presents an evaluation of the national programme on vector-borne diseases in Odisha.