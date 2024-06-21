Absence of rain delays paddy farming in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Absence of pre-monsoon rain has stalled agriculture activities in Sundargarh district even as the administration is yet to hold agriculture strategy committee meeting to finalise crop programme.
Barring a few areas, farmers across the district are eagerly waiting for rain to kick-start their paddy farming activities. After the sporadic rainfall in some areas five days back, farmers prepared their land and are now waiting for the next spell to sow seeds under broadcasting method. Those with assured irrigation facility have taken initiative for wet nursery raising, while majority others’ hope rest on rainfall.
Admitting to the delay in farming activities due to absence of rain, chief district agriculture officer (CDAO), Sundargarh Harihar Nayak hoped the situation would improve in the coming days. “Paddy farmers of the district usually begin sowing and nursery raising activities from mid-June. As per preliminary assessment, farmers have resorted to direct seed sowing only over 1,500 hectare (ha) in anticipation good rainfall in coming days,” he said.
Incidentally, all is not well for the agriculture sector in Sundargarh district with farmers recently complaining about acute shortage of certified government seeds. Serious confusion also remains over actual crop outcome due to erratic data on total agriculture land. Moreover, the district agriculture strategy committee (DASC) meeting to finalise crop programme and associated activities has not yet been conducted due to the elections.
The district has a total of 3.13 lakh ha of agricultural land. Before the 2022 kharif crop season following a joint survey report, the district administration reportedly found over the past one decade about 4,000 ha agriculture land went to mining, industrial and development activities.
CDAO Nayak informed the DASC meeting was delayed due to elections. “The collector would be requested to conduct the DASC meeting by June 25,” he said. Regarding the actual agriculture land in operation in the district, he said he is not aware of the joint survey report and would ensure appropriate correction after going through it.