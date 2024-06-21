Absence of rain delays paddy farming in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Absence of pre-monsoon rain has stalled agriculture activities in Sundargarh district even as the administration is yet to hold agriculture strategy committee meeting to finalise crop programme.

Barring a few areas, farmers across the district are eagerly waiting for rain to kick-start their paddy farming activities. After the sporadic rainfall in some areas five days back, farmers prepared their land and are now waiting for the next spell to sow seeds under broadcasting method. Those with assured irrigation facility have taken initiative for wet nursery raising, while majority others’ hope rest on rainfall.

Admitting to the delay in farming activities due to absence of rain, chief district agriculture officer (CDAO), Sundargarh Harihar Nayak hoped the situation would improve in the coming days. “Paddy farmers of the district usually begin sowing and nursery raising activities from mid-June. As per preliminary assessment, farmers have resorted to direct seed sowing only over 1,500 hectare (ha) in anticipation good rainfall in coming days,” he said.