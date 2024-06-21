Mercury to dip, no warm night warning in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will witness a gradual drop in maximum temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in next three days as conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon in the state, Met officials said on Thursday.

The southwest monsoon had arrived in Odisha earlier than usual on June 8 but couldn’t advance further due to lack of significant weather system over the Bay of Bengal. The conditions, however, are favourable now for its further advancement, they said.

Director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar Manorama Mohanty said monsoon has already covered Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur and parts of Rayagada, Kalahandi and Gajapati. “It will advance further to other parts of the state in next three to four days. Accordingly, the temperature is expected to gradually fall by 2-3 degree Celsius during next 3 days,” she added.

Met officials said there is forecast of thundershower activities in parts of the state till June 22. They also informed that there is no warm night warning for the state as night temperature has been normal or nearly normal in most of the places. On Thursday evening, the capital city experienced a spell of thundershower bringing much-needed relief from the sultry conditions.

The state has witnessed one of the longest spells of heatwave this summer and since March, reported 41 confirmed sunstroke deaths so far.

As per the report of the Special Relief Commissioner’s office, 159 cases of suspected sunstroke deaths occurred between March 1 and June 9 across the state. While reason behind the death of 45 persons was not due to sunstroke, 73 cases are pending inquiry at the district level.