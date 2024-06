BHUBANESWAR: The BJP government on Thursday announced to set up rice ATMs across the state to provide the foodgrain to beneficiaries under the national food security programme.

The first rice ATM will come up in the capital city within a week, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra told mediapersons after taking charge of the department.

“The rice ATM will be first set up in Bhubaneswar within a week. The PDS beneficiaries will be provided with a card. The beneficiaries will receive their monthly quota of rice on insertion of the card in the ATM. This facility will be extended to all districts of the state in a phased manner,” said the minister.

The BJD government had taken up an initiative in 2022 to introduce grain ATMs on pilot basis in urban areas of the state but the project could not take off. The grain ATM was part of several partnership agreements signed with the World Food Programme (WFP) in 2021. Transformation of the public distribution system and paddy procurement, grain ATM and smart mobile storage units were some of the projects to be taken up under the agreement.