Odisha: Kalahandi on high alert after Diphtheria case detected in Thuamul Rampur

BHAWANIPATNA: The Kalahandi health administration is on alert after one positive case of diphtheria was detected from Thuamul Rampur block.

Sources said test reports of four suspects are awaited. After diphtheria was reported from Manuspadar village in Kashipur block of Rayagada district, Surfas, Bhurbhuri Temra and eight villages nearby in Thuamul Rampur block were placed on alert. These villages are located within Indravati reservoir and its residents frequently visit Manuspadar for shopping and other activities.

CDMO in-charge Dr Nihar Ranjan Panda said of the five suspected cases in the district, four are from Surfas and one from Bhurbhuri Temra. All of them have been kept in the isolation ward of district headquarters hospital. The suspects’ swab samples have been sent to RMRC, Bhubaneswar. While one positive case has been reported, the reports of four others are awaited.

He said active surveillance is in progress in 10 villages located inside Indravati reservoir which can be reached by boat. Micro-planning is also being done for mass vaccination of children and booster dose to adults.