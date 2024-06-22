Jaundice tally reaches 68 in Sambalpur town

SAMBALPUR: With nine fresh jaundice cases, the tally in Sambalpur city reached 68 on Friday with majority of the patients below the age of 15 years.

Chief district medical officer Sujata Rani Mishra confirmed the number and said, “The spread has been curbed and the cases have come down now. Moreover, no patients have been hospitalised. Our survey is underway to identify active cases.”

She further said, “There are multiple sources contributing to jaundice cases in the area. Many samples of food as well as water from affected localities have been tested and some of them were found to have been contaminated. We cannot blame any single source for the spread.” Mahendra Nanda, a health officer with Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), stated, “The virus has been limited to four localities only. The food safety team has been conducting raids on every food vendor in the area. Strict action will be taken against vendor or shop found selling contaminated food or drinks.”

Sources informed, residents of the affected slums have been consuming contaminated water.

Sambalpur MP and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called for a thorough inquiry and advocated for stringent action against those responsible for spread of the disease. The issue has triggered resentment among the residents of the affected localities.