Mob on rampage at Baripada bus terminal, six injured

BARIPADA: A rampaging mob launched a violent attack on bus staff as well as members of the bus owners’ association at Baripada town bus terminal, leaving six persons injured on Friday evening. Three of the victims are stated to be critical.
Two drivers of private buses and a supervisor of Mayurbhanj Bus Owners’ Association are stated to be serious and will be shifted to the SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack as their condition was deteriorating. The three others are admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital.
Tension built up in Baripada following the incident which took place at around 8 pm. The Mayurbhanj Bus Owners’ Association has decided to launch an indefinite agitation after the incident.
Members of the bus operators’ association said the problem started when they objected to a particular bus which was violating the time schedule at the bus stand. The bus had apparently arrived ahead of time and was trying to get passengers so that it could leave before its scheduled time of departure.
When supervisors, drivers and helpers of different buses protested, the driver, helper and conductor of the bus in question informed the owner who is believed to be an active member of a political party. Soon, he along with more than 100 others arrived at the bus terminal and attacked supervisors, helpers and drivers with sharp weapons. They stabbed some of them from behind leaving three persons critical.
The mob later attempted to attack president of Baripada Bus Owners’ Association Sunil Kumar Das. He, however, narrowly escaped from the bus terminal and rushed towards an outpost located near the bus stand.
On being informed, a team of police from Baripada town police station rushed to the bus terminal. All the six injured were admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital for treatment. Doctors said the critical ones will be shifted to SCB. Police have launched an investigation but no complaint was filed by the injured till this report was filed.
Sources said the conflict may have arisen over rivalry between two groups with political affiliations to different major political parties.