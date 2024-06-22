Mob on rampage at Baripada bus terminal, six injured

BARIPADA: A rampaging mob launched a violent attack on bus staff as well as members of the bus owners’ association at Baripada town bus terminal, leaving six persons injured on Friday evening. Three of the victims are stated to be critical.

Two drivers of private buses and a supervisor of Mayurbhanj Bus Owners’ Association are stated to be serious and will be shifted to the SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack as their condition was deteriorating. The three others are admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital.

Tension built up in Baripada following the incident which took place at around 8 pm. The Mayurbhanj Bus Owners’ Association has decided to launch an indefinite agitation after the incident.

Members of the bus operators’ association said the problem started when they objected to a particular bus which was violating the time schedule at the bus stand. The bus had apparently arrived ahead of time and was trying to get passengers so that it could leave before its scheduled time of departure.