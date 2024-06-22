Odisha: Outrage over man’s death in road mishap

DHENKANAL: Traffic was disrupted for over an hour on NH-53 linking Talcher to Jajpur road on Friday after locals blocked the route protesting death of an elderly man in a road accident.

The deceased was identified as 65-year-old Antaryami Sahoo of Jatia village. Police sources said Sahoo was on way to the Sarang market on his bicycle when a speeding mini truck coming from Talcher side hit him from behind killing him on the spot. The incident took place at 3 pm.

As the news of Sahoo’s death spread, locals gathered at the spot and blocked the road demanding compensation be paid to the deceased’s family. However, the blockade was lifted after police intervention.

Sub-divisional police officer of Kamakhyanagar Snehasis Sahoo said police reached the spot and persuaded the protesters to withdraw the blockade assuring them that measures would be taken to prevent such road mishaps.

“The truck driver has meanwhile been detained and the vehicle seized,” he said adding, police patrolling will be intensified on the route to prevent road accidents.