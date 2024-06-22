Odisha steps up demands for higher allocations in Union Budget 2024-25

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo stepped up Odisha’s demands for higher allocations in several sectors, including some flagships schemes, in the pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday.

Singh Deo, who attended the pre-budget and GST council meeting on behalf of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, demanded a second AIIMS at Sambalpur, expeditious completion of national highways in Odisha and partial funding from the Centre for the Subhadra scheme for promoting women's welfare.

Stating that a Viksit Odisha is going to play a crucial role of the growth engine in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 propelling the nation’s progress, he urged the Finance Minister that some issues specific to the economy and finances of Odisha be addressed through appropriate measures in the ensuing Union Budget 2024-25.

“The state government is in the process of rolling out Subhadra Yojana, under which every woman will receive a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 to be spent over a period of two years. This is an innovative initiative aimed at empowering women and enhancing entrepreneurship among women,” he said and sought partial support from the Centre for implementation of the path-breaking initiative.

The first BJP government in the state has demanded provisioning of special schemes in the Union budget to promote industries in tribal and rural areas of Western and Southern Odisha besides dedicated funding for infrastructure development and skill training infrastructure in these regions.