Odisha: Suspected Maoist posters seized

JEYPORE: Bandhugaon police on Friday seized two suspected Maoist posters written in Telugu from Almonda and Sansarupalli villages. Sources said the posters were pasted in Hanuman temple at Almonda and Sansurapalli village chowk.

The posters highlighted irregularities in government projects meant for tribals’ welfare and warned local workers of BJD. They were allegedly pasted by Chhattisgarh, Srikakulam and Koraput divisional committee of CPI (Maoist).

Laxmipur SDPO BP Jagat said the banners spread were fake and pasted by miscreants who did not have any link with Maoists. “It seems to be the handiwork of some mischief mongers since no Maoist activity has been recorded in the area for a long time. We have seized the posters and further investigation is on,” he said.