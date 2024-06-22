OPCC president faces ink attack in Congress bhawan

BHUBANESWAR: The rumblings within the Congress following its dismal performance in the state elections played out in the open with some disgruntled workers throwing ink at the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak in the party headquarters here on Friday.

The incident took place in the morning hours when the OPCC chief was meeting party leaders and workers in his chamber at Congress Bhawan. He was later scheduled to take part in the agitation against NEET-UG and UGC-NET examination irregularities at Master Canteen square. The workers belonging to the youth wing of the party entered the OPCC president’s chamber in the first floor, greeted him and then suddenly threw ink at him. They were seen shouting slogan, ‘Sarat Hatao, Congress Bachao’ while going out of the Congress Bhawan.

Even as Congress leaders condemned the incident, they stated that it was the outcome of the growing resentment among the rank and file for the party’s debacle in the recently-concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Besides, there was strong dissatisfaction over the alleged irregularities in the distribution of tickets during the recent elections, they said.