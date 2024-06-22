OPCC president faces ink attack in Congress bhawan

BHUBANESWAR: The rumblings within the Congress following its dismal performance in the state elections played out in the open with some disgruntled workers throwing ink at the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak in the party headquarters here on Friday.
The incident took place in the morning hours when the OPCC chief was meeting party leaders and workers in his chamber at Congress Bhawan. He was later scheduled to take part in the agitation against NEET-UG and UGC-NET examination irregularities at Master Canteen square. The workers belonging to the youth wing of the party entered the OPCC president’s chamber in the first floor, greeted him and then suddenly threw ink at him. They were seen shouting slogan, ‘Sarat Hatao, Congress Bachao’ while going out of the Congress Bhawan.
Even as Congress leaders condemned the incident, they stated that it was the outcome of the growing resentment among the rank and file for the party’s debacle in the recently-concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Besides, there was strong dissatisfaction over the alleged irregularities in the distribution of tickets during the recent elections, they said.
“Weak candidates were fielded in around 80 to 100 seats to suit the BJD which was the ruling party before elections,” a senior leader told this paper.
The OPCC president, however, stated that the attack was plotted by the BJP to stop Congress from protesting the NEET paper leak. Stating that such incidents do not bother him, Pattanayak said earlier also eggs and stones were hurled at him.
“The BJP or any other party who plotted it cannot stop me. Those who are jealous of the growth of Congress in Odisha have done it. The Congress will continue to fight and protest against NEET paper leak,” he said. Alleging that attempts are being made to destabilise the Congress, Pattanayak said a few people are planning to weaken the Congress since it is slowly returning to its glorious days.