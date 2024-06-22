Snana Purnima: 68 platoons police and SOP for servitors

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: As a mammoth gathering of devotees is expected in Puri for the Trinity’s Snana Purnima, the temple and district administration besides police have put in all measures in place to ensure the bathing ceremony and Hati Besha of the deities are conducted smoothly.

While at least 68 platoons of police force would be deployed to manage the crowd, four SP rank officers, 12 ASP rank officers and 22 DSP rank officers will oversee the security arrangements and devotees’ movement. Police have also issued a helpline number 6370-967-100 for devotees requiring any assistance. Similarly, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has released an SOP for the servitors for conduct of all the rituals.

As per the Snana Purnima schedule, the deities will be taken out of the sanctum sanctorum in ceremonial ‘pahandi’ to the Snana Mandap from 5 am to 7 am. Similarly, ‘jala bije’ and the ritualistic bath will be done from 12.10 pm to 1.45 pm and Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb will perform the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ at 3 pm. Subsequently, the servitors will begin dressing up the Trinity in Hati Besha 3.40 pm onwards and Sahana Mela (public darshan) of the deities in the attire will be held from 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm. The deities will be taken into the Anasar Ghara of the temple where they would recline to the sick bed for a fortnight, after suffering from fever due to the bath with 108 pitchers of aromatic water.