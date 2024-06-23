Deficit rain in 22 districts as monsoon acts truant in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : As the monsoon progress remains sluggish after its arrival, Odisha has recorded 39 per cent deficit rainfall in the last 22 days.

The state received 83.6 mm rainfall between June 1 and 22. At least 22 districts received deficit rain during the period. Of them, five districts recorded large deficiency in rainfall. In Puri, the deficiency was 71 pc (below normal), 68 pc in Mayurbhanj, 63 pc in Balasore while Balangir and Keonjhar recorded 61 pc and 60 pc deficit.

Khurda district received 56 pc below normal rainfall between June 1 and 22. Only eight districts including Cuttack logged normal rainfall so far this month. The monsoon rains are important for the agriculture sector and the seasonal outlook projects that Odisha may receive below normal rainfall this season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, said the deficit may reduce as conditions are favourable for further advancement of south-west monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during the next three to four days.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty pointed out that all districts in the state had recorded deficit rains but eight districts are under the normal category now as they witnessed showers recently. Rainfall activity is likely to increase from Tuesday onwards, she said.

Within four days, the monsoon is expected to progress further and cover the entire state.

Weather experts said a cyclonic circulation may form next week and enhance the rainfall activity over Odisha. Usually, the rain-bearing weather system covers the entire state between June 20 and 22 and the state normally receives 209.3 mm rains this month.