ITI enrolment: Second phase form fill up from June 24

BHUBANESWAR : The Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department has initiated process for second phase form fill up for enrolment into ITIs, scheduled on June 24. Applications for around 45 per cent of the total seats were received in the first phase.

As per the schedule, the common application form (CAF) will be available online for registration on SAMS and DTET portal from June 24 and the last date for submission of application online is July 20. The choice filling of applicants will take place between July 18 and 20, while the selection list will be published on July 26.

The enrolment process into ITIs in 2024-25 academic session had begun in the first phase from April 1. Despite June 20 being the last date, around 48,000 students registered themselves and 37,685 applied online for enrolment against the total strength of 82,238 seats in 486 ITIs and ITCs. Of these applications, 11,945 have been validated so far.

The first selection list of the first phase enrolment will be published on June 28. The enrolment process in the second phase will be wrapped up by July 16.

In 2023-24, around 91,000 applications had been received by the Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET) under the SDTE department. However only 65,916 students enrolled, leaving thousands of seats vacant in private industrial training centres.

Less enrolment has been a matter of concern for the ITIs run privately for years, though the enrolment figure has started improving gradually over the years.