NHRC seeks report on mental health of central forces

BHUBANESWAR : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report from the Ministry of Home Affairs on actions taken to address psycho-physical health issues of personnel employed with the country’s central forces.

The apex human rights panel has asked to submit the report by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Rifles within six weeks.

The direction came in the wake of a petition filed by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, who brought a series of suicide and fratricide in the central forces, armed forces and paramilitary forces, to the notice of the Commission. He had listed out the events across the country wherein the armed forces personnel had committed suicide or killed their colleagues, allegedly due to weak mental health.

Pursuant to an earlier direction, the Ministry of Defence had submitted a report on all the issues raised by the complainant. Though four months have passed since the MoD report was submitted, the reports from CRPF, BSF, SSB and Assam Rifles are awaited.