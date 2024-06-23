Thousands brave rains to witness Snana Purnima in Puri Jagannath temple

PURI: Puri witnessed heavy showers on Saturday but the downpour failed to deter thousands of devotees from witnessing the majestic Snana Purnima of the holy Trinity.

As per tradition, the deities were brought down from the Ratnasimhasan and escorted out of Garbhagruha (sanctum sanctorum) in pahandi to the snana vedi (bathing altar) by the daita servitors. The ritual began at 5.20 am and was completed by 7.45 am. The pahandi began with Lord Sudarshan followed by Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath. Snan Vedi is a huge bathing altar located at the east of the temple close to the outer complex overlooking Badadanda near Singhadwar.

After the deities were placed on the altar, nitees like mangala alati, tadaplagi, mailum, abakash, suryapuja and rosahoma were performed by the priests. The deities were then dressed for bathing which began at 1.10 pm and continued for around one hour.

As many as 108 pitchers of water drawn from the well by garabadu servitors, blended with aromatic herbs, were used to bathe the Trinity. After the ritual, the deities were dressed in new clothes. Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb performed ‘chhera pahanra’ (sweeping the chariots with a gold broom) and offered arati and prayers. This ceremony began at 2.35 pm and was over by 3.10 pm.