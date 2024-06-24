Bhubaneswar diary: Sheer coincidence or divine grace

9 to 90 missed, but 9 to 14 is a bright spot: OPCC chief

Congress’ failure to accomplish ‘Mission 9 to 90’ in the state has seemingly backfired on Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak so much so that a delegation of party leaders is gearing up to meet the high command in New Delhi seeking his ouster. With knives out, detractors of the OPCC chief point out that the performance of the grand old party was not only dismal but Pattanayak also finished fourth in his Nuapada Assembly seat polling just around 15,000 votes. However looking on the brighter side, Pattanayak, in his defence, pointed out that though the party failed in its 9 to 90 mission, it has still improved its position from nine to 14. Besides, it is for the first time in the last 24 years that the number of Congress seats in Odisha has increased. In every election since 2000, Congress seats had gone down and reached nine after 2019 election. He claimed that Congress is moving towards its past glorious days and asserted the party will return to power in the 2029 elections. Now, only time will tell how things shape in future.

- Bijay Chaki

Sheer coincidence or divine grace!

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo had been to Puri along with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other ministers, to pay obeisance to the Trinity after the swearing-in of the first BJP government in the state. However, since portfolios had not been allocated to the ministers, Singh Deo was randomly assigned a vehicle from the Energy department to take him to Puri. As government vehicles mostly carry the name of the department on the registration plate, some devotees, assuming Singh Deo was in charge of the Energy department, aired their grievances relating to electricity bills and frequent power cuts in their areas. With all humility, the deputy CM said, “You are mistaking me as the Energy minister just because I am using a vehicle of the department. Anyway, I will convey your concerns to the new Energy minister.” Now, call it sheer coincidence or divine grace, just a day after this event when portfolios were allotted, the Energy department was given to Singh Deo. The deputy CM is now obligated to redress the problems of power consumers.

- Bijoy Pradhan

Jena’s extension embroiled in a Babu tussle

Bureaucracy has traditionally been a divided house in Odisha. In the wake of the recent change in government, the power tussle has reached a feverish pitch, centering around the contentious issue of one more extension of the tenure of the chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena. Since assuming office, the new BJP-led government has been at odds with different factions of Babus vying for supremacy and attempting to assert their influence for which appointments in key positions and bureaucratic reshuffle are also getting delayed. Sources within the administration reveal one faction is advocating strongly for the extension, citing the incumbent’s experience and administrative acumen. Another faction is trying to dig up dirt to scuttle his chances. Against this backdrop, while some contend that continuity in administrative leadership is essential during the period of political transition, it remains to be seen whether the Mohan Charan Majhi government favours one more extension to Jena or chooses another Odia bureaucrat to keep the ‘Odia Asmita’ (Odia pride) flag flying.

- Hemant Kumar Rout