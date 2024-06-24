Kandhamal admin on alert to prevent spread of diphtheria

PHULBANI: The district administration of Kandhamal has initiated proactive measures to contain the spread of diphtheria, which has claimed the lives of six children in nearby Rayagada and Koraput districts.

Kandhamal collector, Ashish Ishwar Patil, instructed health officials to conduct a comprehensive surveillance drive in border villages to prevent the spread of the disease and identify affected individuals. A door-to-door surveillance initiative has been launched in areas bordering Andhra Pradesh. Health workers including ANMs and ASHAs, have undertaken an extensive drive in the Daringibadi, Kotagarh, and Tumudibandh blocks to identify children displaying symptoms of diphtheria.

ADMO PK Tripathy said steps are being taken to protect children who have not received anti-diphtheria vaccine. Such children will be vaccinated as part of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

Senior health officials will visit the border villages on Monday to assess the situation. No case of diphtheria has yet been detected in Kandhamal district. But, health officials are on alert to prevent the outbreak of the infectious disease.