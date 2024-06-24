Monsoon covers Odisha, IMD predicts widespread rains

BHUBANESWAR: The southwest monsoon has covered the entire state and rainfall activity is expected to increase from Wednesday onwards, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

In next two days, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places in Odisha. The rain is expected to intensify from Wednesday. The national weather forecaster predicted showers at many places in the state between Wednesday and Friday.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in Khurda, Nayagarh and seven other districts on Wednesday. Similarly, heavy rain is expected in eight districts on Thursday. “A cyclonic circulation may form this week and enhance the rainfall activity in the state,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Manorama Mohanty.

In its extended range outlook, the IMD said due to favourable monsoon conditions, rainfall activity is likely to be near or above normal over most parts of the country, except western Himalayan region and west Rajasthan, between June 27 and July 3.

Though the monsoon arrived earlier than usual in Odisha, its progress was slow. As the state recorded 88.7 mm deficit rainfall between June 1 and 23, its momentum will be crucial for reviving agricultural activity.

Between June 1 and 23, four districts - Puri, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Balangir - recorded 70 per cent, 69 per cent, 65 per cent and 62 per cent below normal rains respectively and are in the large deficient category. During the period, Khurda recorded 57 per cent below normal rains and Cuttack 20 pc. Only five districts received normal rains between June 1 and 23. On Sunday, parts of Odisha including Bhubaneswar witnessed rainfall activity. Chandabali recorded a maximum 31.2 mm rains between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day.