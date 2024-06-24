Narcotics Control Bureau's bike rally against drug abuse in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) organised an anti-drug awareness bike rally in the capital city on Sunday.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda flagged off the rally at Commissionerate Police headquarters here and emphasised on the importance of reducing the demand of drugs and conducting enforcement against smuggling of different types of contraband. Making the younger generation aware about ill effects of drug abuse is the key to curb the menace, he said.

The bike rally went to Dhauli and returned to NCB office in Jaydev Vihar. At least 50 bikers led by Amita Singh participated in the rally to promote the message ‘say no to drugs, say yes to life’. NCB assistant director Kuldeep Sharma and superintendent Samiran Paul were present.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed every year on June 26 to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of a society free from drug abuse.