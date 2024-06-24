OSRTC deploys 14 buses amid Baripada bus owners' strike to ensure connectivity

BARIPADA: In response to the indefinite strike called by the Baripada Bus Owners’ Association in Mayurbhanj district, the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has deployed 14 buses from Sunday to maintain connectivity from Baripada to other regions.

The strike, which began after a violent clash between two groups on Friday night, has disrupted bus services.

RTO Biswaraj Behera assured the public that the government prioritises maintaining essential services, including transportation. “The bus strike has caused a lot of inconvenience to commuters, leading to increased fares and difficulty reaching their destinations. Following the state government’s directive, OSRTC has engaged 14 buses to areas such as Udala, Kaptipada, Jaleswar, and Balasore,” Behera said.

Meanwhile, the North Odisha Bus Owners Association held a meeting in Betnoti, Mayurbhanj, on Sunday to discuss the possible resumption of bus services from Monday. Representatives from private bus services in Basudevpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jaleswar attended the meeting.

The bus strike began after a mob of more than 100 attacked private bus owners, drivers, helpers, supervisors and the president of Baripada Bus Owners Association Sunil Kumar Das on Friday with sharp weapons. As many as six persons along with a bus owner were critically wounded by the attack.

So far, 10 persons were arrested from both sides on Saturday by the Bhanjpur police and remanded in judicial custody after their bail petitions were rejected.