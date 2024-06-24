Railway staff abducted, looted of Rs 1.70 lakh in Odisha's Rourkela

ROURKELA: Three unidentified miscreants kidnapped a railway employee and siphoned off Rs 1.70 lakh from his bank account using mobile banking before setting him free at Chhend Colony here.

The victim, Nihar Sarkar said he was taking a stroll after dinner near his house at 9.40 pm on Saturdat when he was forced into a car near Chhend railway crossing. As the car sped, the miscreants in it assaulted Sarkar and looted his gold chain, wrist watch and mobile phone. They then asked Sarkar to give details of his mobile banking and transferred Rs 1.70 lakh from his account to another. Sarkar said the accused took away the two SIM cards from his mobile phone and returned the handset. They dropped him at an isolated place before fleeing.

While Sarkar has complained to Chhend police station, the accused have not yet been identified. Attempts to contact Chhend IIC Ranjan Nayak and Panposh SDPO Upasana Padhi proved futile.