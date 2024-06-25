Health teams on high alert in Koraput, Odisha amid rise in fever cases

JEYPORE: Health department officials have ramped up door-to-door surveys following reports of suspected fever cases among children in inaccessible areas of Koraput district. With diptheria cases rising in the neighbouring Kashipur in Rayagada district and the death of a 10-year-old boy from in Kumbhariput village under Bandhugaon, the health teams here are on the toes.

Besides surveillance in Kumbhariput, the teams are now extending their surveys to other nearby remote areas.

Ten health teams, including local medical staff from Narayanpatana, Bandhugaon, and Mobile Health Units, have visited eight villages in these blocks to identify and address suspected fever cases among children.

During the survey, some health concerns were identified among 40 children in Gatigura village under Narayanpatana block, with medical support provided on-site. One child, suffering from high fever, was taken to Narayanpatana community health centre (CHC) for further treatment.

Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan reviewed the health situation in the district’s remote villages, directing senior medical officers to remain vigilant, especially with the onset of the monsoon.