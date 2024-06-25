Odisha: Congress drama continues as expelled leader stages dharna

BHUBANESWAR: The drama over the ink attack on president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak continued with one of the expelled leaders staging protest in front of the party office here on Monday.

General secretary of Odisha Mahila Congress Shriyasmita Panda demanded that Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar and the OPCC president should provide evidence of her involvement in the ink attack. Panda said she will not withdraw her dharna till she is shown the evidence of her involvement in the incident.

Panda was among the five office-bearers of different wings of Congress who were expelled from the party on Sunday for their involvement in the ink attack on Pattanayak.

The OPCC president, however, said this is another way to damage the image of Congress in the state. “Instead of sitting on a dharna, she should have appealed to the high command to lift the expulsion. Who can intervene in such a case except the high command,” Pattanayak added. A group of party workers had thrown ink on the OPCC president on Friday when he was meeting some leaders in his chamber at the Congress Bhawan here.