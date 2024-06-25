Odisha government admits helplessness in controlling soaring prices of essential commodities

BHUBANESWAR: As soaring prices of essential commodities cripple the common man, the state government on Monday virtually expressed its helplessness to come to the rescue of consumers by stating that price regulation is beyond its control.

Taking a review of the prevailing prices of essential commodities for the second consecutive day on Monday, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the government has no control over prices as Odisha is dependent on other states for the items.

The minister told mediapersons that Odisha largely depends on Assam and West Bengal to meet its potato requirement while Maharashtra is the major source market for onions. The state is now sourcing onion from Andhra Pradesh where price is ruling high.

Patra attributed the spiralling prices of potato in the state to rising cost of the tuber at source markets. He said the department is contemplating to go for market intervention through central agency National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) to stabilise prices of potato and onion.