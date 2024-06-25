Odisha Health Minister reviews diphtheria, jaundice and JE outbreak

BHUBANESWAR: Amid outbreak of diphtheria, jaundice and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in different parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling on Monday chaired a meeting with officials and collectors of Rayagada, Sambalpur and Angul districts, to take stock of the situation.

Mahaling asked the authorities of the department and district administrations to increase health surveillance and stressed the need of safe drinking water in the affected areas. He also emphasised on ensuring motorable roads to villages of the affected areas for better healthcare service.

Reviewing the situation in Rayagada where there has been an outbreak of diphtheria, the health minister said the infection has been detected in four villages located in a triangular region of Kalahandi, Rayagada and Koraput. The disease has reportedly claimed six lives so far including that of a 10-year-old boy on June 20. Mahaling, however, said no diphtheria cases have been reported from the affected localities in the last 10 days. “A high-level team is on the field to take stock of the situation and the district administrations concerned have been asked to ensure supply of safe drinking water,” he said.