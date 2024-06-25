Odisha: No more issue-based support, BJD to take on Opposition role in Parliament

BHUBANESWAR: The bridges seem to have been burnt between the BJD and BJP post-elections.

Following the debacle in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, the regional outfit has decided to shed its 10-year-long policy of issue-based support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and play the role of Opposition.

Former chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the party will be a very strong and vibrant Opposition in Rajya Sabha and make the Centre accountable on all issues. The BJD for the first time since its formation in 1997 has no MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Presiding over BJD’s parliamentary party meeting ahead of the Rajya Sabha session, Naveen asked his nine MPs in the Upper House to be the voice of the 4.5 crore people of Odisha and be a very strong and vibrant Opposition. He asked them to raise all issues about the state’s development and welfare of the people of Odisha. “Many just and rightful demands of Odisha have not been met. We must ensure that those demands are met in right earnest by the Centre,” he said.

Senior Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra told mediapersons after the meeting that if necessary the party MPs will protest and even go to the well of the House in the interest of Odisha.

“The BJD will make up for the lack of any member in the Lok Sabha by raising all issues vigorously in Rajya Sabha,” he said.