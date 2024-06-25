Odisha plans expansion of bus services to major pilgrimage sites across India

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is planning to augment the operations of government buses and connect the state with prominent pilgrimage sites in the country. As part of the plan, buses of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will be engaged to ferry devotees to the religious sites.

“In the first phase, we are planning to launch bus services from Odisha to pilgrimage destinations like Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura (Vrindavan) in Uttar Pradesh, Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh,” Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena told The New Indian Express on Monday.

Jena said bus operations to connect Odisha with other famous religious places will be launched at a later stage. “Our priority is to provide bus services to everyone in the state. Efforts will also be made to improve the revenue of OSRTC and make its business profitable like that of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC),” he said.

Sources said Andhra Pradesh is unwilling to permit private buses of Odisha to carry out operations between the two states as it may impact the business of APSRTC. Hence, operation of OSRTC buses in Andhra Pradesh and other neighbouring states will be increased in the coming days.