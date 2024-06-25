Pradhan, Oram take oath in Odia language

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took oath as the member of the 18th Lok Sabha in Odia language.

Elected from Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency on ‘Odia Asmita’ poll plank, Pradhan was the first member to take oath in his mother tongue after which several ministers and members of the newly-elected Lower House took oath in language of their respective regions.

“A privilege and an honour to represent Sambalpur in the 18th Lok Sabha. I recalled the proud moment of taking oath as a member of the 14th Lok Sabha, 20 years ago in 2004. During the last two decades, I also had the privilege to be a two-time member of Rajya Sabha,” Pradhan posted in his ‘X’ handle after the oath-taking ceremony.

He further said, “While taking oath today, memories of the first day and the proud feeling of entering the Lok Sabha as a first-time member came afresh. Driven by the spirit of service and public welfare, I will continue to serve the people of Odisha and become their voice, particularly my constituents of Sambalpur, who are dear to my heart. Seeking the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Maa Samlei!”

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram also took oath in Odia. A six-time member of Parliament from Sundargarh, Oram in his social media post said, “Took oath as a Member of Parliament for 18th Loksabha and shall continue to serve the nation with best of my abilities.”