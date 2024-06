BHUBANESWAR: Demolition of two structures on the premises of the official quarters of BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das on Tuesday created ripples in political circles here with the BJP demanding strong action against him for the illegal constructions.

A three-member team from the General Administration department led by deputy director Sangram Ray Sardar inspected the quarters in the afternoon and said action will be initiated by the government if any illegality was found.

Surprisingly, the demolition was being undertaken apparently by a contractor engaged by Das himself, and not by any government agency which raised the hackles. The GA department team directed that there should be no further demolition of the existing structures.

While the main building of the government quarters is intact, two other structures including a 2,000 square feet steel structure were constructed on the premises. One of the structures with a basement has been demolished while the other one is still intact.

Ray told mediapersons that the government will inquire if permission was taken for construction of the extension in the quarters. Official records will be verified to ascertain whether due permission had been obtained from the government for additional construction on the premises. Appropriate action will be initiated in case the construction was done without obtaining required permission from the government, he added.

After his defeat in the elections from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, Das was asked by the GA department to vacate the government quarters by July 4. Much of the demolition started in a hush hush manner after he was served the notice to vacate. The BJD heavyweight has, however, applied for extension up to July 15 to vacate the quarters. The VIII MR I quarters in possession of Das is situated in Unit VI area of the city.