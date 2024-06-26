Odisha: Devotees won’t get a glimpse of Nabajouban Besha this year

PURI: Devotees will not be able to catch a glimpse of the Nabajouban Besha of the holy Trinity this year.

Typically, the deities appear in new youthful attire after spending a fortnight in the ‘anasar’ (sick room) a day before the Rath Yatra, witnessed by lakhs of devotees. However, with the ‘anasar’ period reduced to 13 days as per the temple almanac, the Nabajouban Darshan for the public has been dispensed with. The Nabajouban Besha rituals, though, will be conducted as usual.

This was officially confirmed as the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee met on Tuesday and approved the Rath Yatra schedule up to the end of the festival, that is Niladri Bije. The schedule was prepared and proposed by the Chhatisha Nijog and the sub-committee for temple rituals.

This year’s proceedings will follow the precedent set during the 1971 Rath Yatra, when a similar situation occurred. Many rituals will be advanced and observed simultaneously on the day of the Rath Yatra, which begins on July 7.

The three chariots will move from the construction yard to the Simhadwar on the previous night. The consecration of the three chariots will be completed by 11 am, while the ceremonial Pahandi of the deities will begin at 1.10 pm, and be completed by 2.30 pm. Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb will perform the Chherapahanra ceremony around 4 pm.

The pulling of the three chariots will commence at 5 pm, starting with the Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra, followed by the Darpadalan of Devi Subhadra, and the Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath.

In 1971, only the Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra was pulled a short distance to honour tradition, with all chariots being pulled to their destinations the next day. This may be repeated this year.

Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb presided over the meeting, while chief administrator Vir Vikram Yadav presented the Chhatisha Nijog proposals. Members of the managing committee approved the festival schedule.