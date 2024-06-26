Odisha Governor lays foundation for children’s park

SAMBALPUR: Governor Raghubar Das on Tuesday visited Kasturba Gandhi Matru Niketan at Paikmal in the district and laid the foundation stone for construction of a children’s park on the premises of the institution. The governor also dedicated a school bus provided by the SBI for the conveyance of the students.

During the last visit of the governor to the Matru Niketan in December 2023, the students had reportedly requested for a playground and a school bus. Soon after, Das had sanctioned Rs 15 lakh for construction of the children’s park. Later on his direction, the SBI also agreed to provide a school bus for the children from their CSR funds.

Meanwhile in a meeting organised by the institution on the day, Das interacted with the orphan students to know about their problems.

He further invited all the students to attend the consecration ceremony of the newly-built Jagannath Temple at Raj Bhavan on July 14 and promised to take them on a tour of Puri Jagannath Temple.

Among others, district collector Aditya Goyal, Balangir SP, Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo and representatives of the local groups were present during the meeting.