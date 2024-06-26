Pangolin fitted with tracker released in STR

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department has released a pangolin fitted with tracker in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) to study its behaviour, habitat utilisation and get other insights about the scaly anteater that could be used to supplement conservation efforts for the species.

The female pangolin was released by authorities of Nandankanan Zoological Park in Chahala range of STR with the help of Similipal North division officials.

Zoo officials said the pangolin is being monitored by two teams of Nandankanan and Similipal North using trap camera and very high frequency (VHF) signal receivers with directional (Yagi) antenna.

“This will provide critical data on the pangolin’s habitat utilisation, health status and survival, contributing valuable insights for conservation efforts in the state,” said an official of Nandankanan.

Prior to its release, the pangolin was micro-chipped for individual identification and fitted with a VHF transmitter.

The health status of the pangolin was examined by zoo veterinarians who confirmed that it was free from infectious diseases and fit for release into the wild.

The pangolin, weighing around 6.5 kg, was rescued in a weak and debilitated condition from Ranpur range of Khurda forest division in June last year. It was brought to Nandankanan as a rehabilitation measure.