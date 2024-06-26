Safety concern for MSCB university raises hackles of ex-senate members

BARIPADA: The newly-constructed convention hall of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University (MSCBDU), formerly known as North Orissa University, has not been put to use due to major structural issues.

The building, constructed by the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) at a cost of `14 crore, has developed extensive cracks both inside and out, along with defects in the electrical wiring and sound system. These issues have deterred university staff and students from using the facility since a power outage disrupted the university’s 12th convocation, attended by President Droupadi Murmu on May 6, 2023.

The nine-to-10-minute outage during the convocation raised serious concerns and garnered criticism due to faulty electrical wiring.

Vice-chancellor Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy stated that the construction of the hall, intended for various events and official programmes, began in 2017.

The building includes a 200-seat and a 1,000-seat conference hall. Despite the agreement that IDCO would complete and handover the building within five years, the project remains under IDCO’s custody and is yet to be officially transferred to the university.

“We cannot organise any programmes in the two conference halls due to the extensive cracks and potential risks from the building’s defective structure,” Tripathy said. The university does not want to endanger anyone by using the dilapidated building, he added.

Registrar Sahadev Samadhia said IDCO has not responded to multiple requests to address the structural and technical issues. “I have sent several letters to IDCO authorities and engineers, but there has been no response, despite it being eight years since the construction began,” he said.

Students and former senate members have called for a high-level inquiry into the construction quality and demanded action against the construction agency.