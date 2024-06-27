13 face partial loss of vision after botched cataract surgery in Odisha

SAMBALPUR/BHUBANESWAR: At least 13 people aged between 50 and 70 have reportedly experienced partial vision loss following cataract surgeries conducted last week in Angul. The affected persons were rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla, for further treatment.

According to reports, the 13 patients, including five women from Banarpal and Athmallik, underwent cataract surgeries at a private clinic in Angul on June 20. The surgeries were performed by a visiting doctor who conducts scheduled surgeries every Thursday at the clinic.

Each patient had paid Rs 15,000 for the procedure. Initially, all patients seemed to recover well within the first 24 hours post-surgery. However, they soon began experiencing severe pain, headaches, and vision loss.

When these symptoms were reported to the private clinic, the patients were referred to VIMSAR, Burla, and admitted on June 22 for further treatment.

Superintendent of VIMSAR, Lalmohan Nayak, confirmed the incident, stating, “All 13 patients were admitted, and many have since been discharged after treatment. However, their vision remains compromised. The exact cause of the impairment is still unknown.”

As of Wednesday evening, 11 patients had been discharged, with two still undergoing treatment, but none had fully regained their vision.

A doctor, on condition of anonymity, suggested that the issue might stem from post-cataract infection, typically caused by inadequate sanitation during the surgery. “Such infections are rare in clinics or hospitals where tools are properly sterilised, making this case particularly unusual,” he added. Official sources said the drops and medicines used during the surgeries have been sent for testing, the results of which are awaited.

Contacted, director, health services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said no formal complaint has been received. “We will look into the matter,” he asserted.