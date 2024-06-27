Bhubaneswar police launch 'Ride Safe India' campaign to promote traffic rule awareness

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Wednesday said there is a need to educate people about the importance of complying with traffic rules, which can help curb fatal road accidents in the state.

Speaking at The New Indian Express (TNIE) and Hero MotoCorp’s ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign at Commissionerate Police Headquarters here, Panda said road safety is important for everyone. “While police are enforcing road safety measures, there is also a need to educate people on obeying traffic rules,” he said.

“People should not wear helmets just to avoid paying fines. They should care for their own safety too. Statistically, if everyone starts wearing helmets, including the pillion riders, road accident-related fatalities will come down by 50 per cent. Besides enforcement activities by the police, it is also important that civil society, media and other groups come forward to educate people about the importance of wearing helmets,” Panda added.

The Police Commissioner appreciated TNIE for extending its support for a noble cause and distributing helmets among cops and the public.