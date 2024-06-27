Odisha HC updated on Chilika fishing policy progress, draft to be ready by August

CUTTACK: The two experts engaged by the state government to formulate a draft comprehensive Chilika fishing policy informed the Orissa High Court on Wednesday that it can be readied by the end of August this year.

The court was monitoring progress in formulation of the draft policy as part of the adjudication of the PIL it had registered on protecting the ecology of Chilika and Bhitarkanika following a Supreme Court order in 2017.

The state government has engaged Dr V Sampath, former advisor Ministry of earth sciences (Government of India) and Dr Ritesh Kumar, director of Wetland International (South Asia).

The two experts submitted a written note which said, “The stakeholder consultation and field visits to select villages in the four zones of Chilika are planned from the first week of July. Consultation with the state government officials from different link departments including CDA will also be taken up simultaneously and is expected to be completed by mid-July.”