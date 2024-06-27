Odisha: Panel to probe pollution in Paradip town

PARADIP: The district administration, following a directive issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a fact-finding committee to conduct an inquiry into dust pollution caused by coal and other mineral residues accumulated along roadside, primarily between NH-5A from Bhutmundai to Atharbanki of Paradip.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the NGT within four weeks of the order. Sources said Paradip port, handles a variety of cargo including dry bulk, liquid bulk containers and petroleum products. The area hosts several industries such as the IOCL refinery, petrochemical plants, fertiliser plants, a thermal power plant and others.

It is alleged that around 5,000 to 10,000 coal-laden trucks ply from industries near the port to different parts of India, mostly along NH-5A between Bhutmundai and Atharbanki in the port city. While the trucks seldom take preventive measures to prevent coal from spilling on to the roads, the pollution poses risk of respiratory disease for residents of Paradip.

A writ petition in this regard was filed with NGT’s Eastern Zone Bench in Kolkata by Priyabrat Uttam Naik against the state government, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Paradip municipality, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the collector of Jagatsinghpur.