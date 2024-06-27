Odisha: Trouble for Nabarangpur farmers as rains play truant

UMERKOTE: The agrarian tribal communities in Nabarangpur district, heavily reliant on agricultural production for their livelihoods, are facing challenges due to insufficient rainfall. With limited irrigation facilities, farmers depend predominantly on rain for their crops.

However, the changing climate and periodic decline in rainfall are impacting agricultural productivity. Despite preparations for the current Kharif season, farmers have been unable to proceed with sowing maize and paddy due to low rainfall.

Farmers Birat Khora, Sambhudas Majhi, Giri Panigrahi, Roti Gond and others said even though they prepared the land for sowing seeds, lack of rain has forced them to suspend sowing. “If there is no rain during the week, we will have to spend more money to prepare the land again for cultivation,” they said.

Typically, seed sowing for these crops is completed in June. As the month nears its end, crucial areas such as Chandahandi, Umerkote, and Raighar blocks, known for their maize cultivation, are experiencing below-average rainfall.

Nabarangpur district normally receives an average annual rainfall of 1631.40 mm. In the Kharif season, maize and paddy are cultivated on 204,000 hectares, with 140,000 hectares for paddy and 64,000 hectares for maize. The district averages 244.8 mm of rainfall in June, necessary for sowing.

However, last year’s June average was only 124.19 mm, and this year, as of June 24, it has dropped further to 117.92 mm. The situation is particularly dire in Raighar, Umerkote, and Chandahandi blocks. Raighar block received 155 mm of rain last June but only 70 mm this year. Umerkote saw a decrease from 150.2 mm to 84 mm, and Chandahandi recorded only 48 mm of rainfall this year.