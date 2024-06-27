Odisha

President Murmu to attend Rath Yatra in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi MurmuFile Photo
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu is coming on a four-day visit to the state beginning July 6 to attend the Rath Yatra festival.

As per her tentative schedule, the President will arrive here on July 6 and attend a programme at Jaydev Bhawan in the evening. She will attend the Rath Yatra at Puri on July 7. This will be for the first time Murmu will witness Rath Yatra after becoming the President.

On July 8, Murmu will visit Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves in the capital city and attend a programme of Brahma Kumaris at Andharua, Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda told mediapersons here on Wednesday.

She will grace a function at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) at Jatni on June 9. Panda said adequate security arrangements are being made for the President’s visit.

Murmu is scheduled to return to New Delhi on June 9.

