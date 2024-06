BHUBANESWAR: To raise awareness on the importance of wearing helmets and following traffic rules, The New Indian Express (TNIE) in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp rolled out the ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign here on Wednesday.

As part of the pan-India campaign, distribution of free helmets and T-shirts along with bike rallies were held at various locations in state capital on the day.

The event kicked off at Rasulgarh Square with Transport commissioner and chairman of State Transport Authority (STA) Amitabh Thakur flagging off two separate bike rallies consisting of over 50 Zomato delivery partners and 100 NCC cadets. He also distributed helmets and T-shirts to the participants.

Speaking at the event, Thakur informed that Odisha is among the top 10 states to record the most number of road accidents. “Out of total road accident-related deaths, at least 60 per cent fatalities involve two-wheeler riders and in more than 90 per cent cases, the victims were found to be riding without helmets,” he said.

The Supreme Court committee on Road Safety has identified Odisha as a focus state. However, the rate of increase in road mishaps in the state has come down. Accidents have witnessed a decline as good quality roads are being constructed in the state every year and new vehicles with enhanced safety features are getting launched, he said.