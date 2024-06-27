Woman killed, eight injured in violent land dispute clash in Kendrapara, Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A woman was killed while eight others sustained injuries after a long-standing land dispute escalated into a violent clash between two groups at Sangrampur village within Rajkanika police limits on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, Sushil Nayak (52), died on the spot after some people hit her head with a wooden plank. On the other hand, the injured identified as Manoranjan Nayak, Sunakar Nayak, Maheswar Nayak, Anusaya Nayak, Ratnakar Behera, Usharani Behera, Ramakanta Nayak and Raghunath Nayak were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Kendrapara. Two of them were later shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack after their condition worsened.

The investigation is on and the exact cause of the clash is being investigated, said Rajkanika IIC, Dilip Dhal. He said a case under sections 302, 448, 294, 323, 506, 307 and 34 of IPC has been filed and three persons detained for questioning. The other accused fled the village and efforts are on to nab them.