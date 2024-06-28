DRDO completes trials of aerial target ‘Abhyas’

BHUBANESWAR: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a series of developmental trials of high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT) Abhyas in last couple of days.

With improved booster configuration, the unmanned aerial vehicle was test flown from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off Odisha coast. With this, Abhyas has successfully completed 10 developmental trials demonstrating the reliability of the system.

Defence sources said the trials were carried out with improved radar cross section, visual and infrared augmentation systems. During the trials, various mission objectives covering safe release of booster, launcher clearance, and endurance performance were successfully validated.

“Two launches were conducted back-to-back within a gap of 30 minutes, demonstrating the ease of operation with minimum logistics. Representatives from the defence services witnessed the flight trials,” the sources said.

Designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru, Abhyas offers a realistic threat scenario for weapon systems practice. This indigenous system is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an auto-pilot, a laptop-based ground control system for aircraft integration, pre-flight checks, and autonomous flight. It can record data during flight for post-flight analysis.

DRDO chairman and secretary of Department of Defence R&D, Samir V Kamat congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight trial. He said the system is cost effective with huge export potential.