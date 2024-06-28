Eye clinic in Odisha's Angul sealed after botched up cataract surgery

SAMBALPUR/ANGUL: Angul district administration on Thursday sealed Pradhan Eye Care at Amalapada in Angul town where the cataract surgeries were conducted.

The clinic was sealed in the presence of sub-collector Baranendu Mohanty. CDMO Sivananda Mohanty said a probe is being conducted into the botched up surgeries and a report will be sent to the state government.

Owner of the clinic, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pradhan said the patients were normal for two days after the surgery. They then complained of headache and pain in their eyes following which they were shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.

Meanwhile, a thorough investigation into the incident revealed presence of Pseudomonas bacteria in their eye fluid samples.

Doctors at VIMSAR, Burla suspect transmission of the bacteria through surgical tools or due to violation of sanitation protocols during the surgery. Director of VIMSAR, Dr Bhabagrahi Ratha said, “The bacterial growth was found after the culture test of fluids in the affected eyes. There are multiple reasons behind the infection like inappropriately treated surgical tools or solutions used during surgeries. The eye drops seized from the clinic would also be examined.”