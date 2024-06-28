Eye clinic in Odisha's Angul sealed after botched up cataract surgery

SAMBALPUR/ANGUL: Angul district administration on Thursday sealed Pradhan Eye Care at Amalapada in Angul town where the cataract surgeries were conducted.
The clinic was sealed in the presence of sub-collector Baranendu Mohanty. CDMO Sivananda Mohanty said a probe is being conducted into the botched up surgeries and a report will be sent to the state government.
Owner of the clinic, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pradhan said the patients were normal for two days after the surgery. They then complained of headache and pain in their eyes following which they were shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.
Meanwhile, a thorough investigation into the incident revealed presence of Pseudomonas bacteria in their eye fluid samples.
Doctors at VIMSAR, Burla suspect transmission of the bacteria through surgical tools or due to violation of sanitation protocols during the surgery. Director of VIMSAR, Dr Bhabagrahi Ratha said, “The bacterial growth was found after the culture test of fluids in the affected eyes. There are multiple reasons behind the infection like inappropriately treated surgical tools or solutions used during surgeries. The eye drops seized from the clinic would also be examined.”
Superintendent of VIMSAR, Dr Lal Mohan Nayak said Pseudomonas bacteria is difficult to control once it comes in contact with any body part after surgery. Though recovery is easy if the treatment starts at an early stage but once it spreads, it is quite dangerous. The bacteria infects patients in hospitals more as humidity level in the facilities is lower than outside.
“However, the patients have been given antibiotics to control the growth of the bacteria. There are chances of vision restoration but it will still be compromised to some extent.”
While the surgeries were performed on June 20, the patients complained of vision loss, pain and headache after 24 hours and on June 22 following which all of them were admitted to VIMSAR, Burla. At present, two patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital and are facing complications due to other underlying conditions. The vision of the other 11 patients will be gradually restored to some extent.