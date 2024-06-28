Jharkhand man held for third time for impersonating a doctor at Rourkela hospital

ROURKELA: A 53-year-old native of Jharkhand who faked as a doctor and had got engaged with Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) through an outsourcing agency has now been charged with forgery and impersonation after his arrest.

This is the second time Padmanava Mukhi Karua has been arrested for faking as a doctor in last five years. For the West Singhbhum native, this is his third brush with law.

Rourkela police said Padmanava had stolen the identity of Dr Ramesh Chandra Jha and used his details to get job as a medical officer at the dialysis unit of RGH on December 23 last year through Rahi Care Pvt Ltd, the outsourcing agency.

Padmanava’s luck ran out as Bajaj Finance, a financial service firm, from which he had availed a personal loan of Rs 16 lakh, re-examined his documents and detected the fraud. Padmanava had managed to hoodwink the system till he missed to properly forge a document which carried the phone number of Dr Jha, the person he was impersonating. The accused had used the medical certificate, Aadhaar card and other relevant documents of Dr Jha and superimposed his photos with finesse to impersonate as the doctor.

Rourkela SP Brijesh Kumar Rai said a complaint of impersonation against the fake doctor was received by the police from Bajaj Finance. During investigation, it came to light that in 2010 Padmanava was appointed at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital (HTMCH) but when his identity was revealed, he fled.

Rai said the 53-year-old was arrested in November, 2019 by Town police in Sundargarh for fraudulently getting posted at Hathbari primary health centre (PHC) in Nuagaon block, around 45 km from Rourkela. He served there for about three years.