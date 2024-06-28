Odisha: Body of four-year-old girl left at community health centre by unidentified youth

JEYPORE: The body of a four-year-old girl was brought to Sunabeda community health centre by a youth who asked the doctor to look after her and left.

Sources said the youth came to the CHC with the girl’s body on Wednesday and left before his identity could be ascertained. Police rushed to the CHC but were at a loss as the CCTVs installed at the facility had been rendered defunct.

However, later the girl was identified as Supri Khila of Doraguda village within Semiliguda police limits. Her mother, B Soma Reddy, an anganwadi worker at Kunduli said she had left her daughter with the youth at her house before leaving for Koraput. Supri’s body was handed over to her parents after postmortem.

Sunabeda SDPO MB Satapathy said as per initial investigation, it seems the girl might have been killed in a road mishap. “We are thoroughly investigating the case and efforts are on to trace the person who left the girl’s body at the hospital,” he said.